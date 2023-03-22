Submit a Tip
Shots fired at law enforcement in Dillon Co. connected to Robeson Co. death investigation

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Robeson County deputies were working on a death investigation Tuesday afternoon in the Fairmont community according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.

Sheriff Wilkins said the Homicide and Crime Scene Investigators began investigations in the 90 block of Affinity Road.

While working on the investigation, deputies were in the area on Hayestown Road in Dillon County with Dillion County deputies when shots were fired at law enforcement.

The suspect then retreated back into a home in the area.

SLED and Dillon County Sheriff’s Office are also assisting with the active situation.

Details are limited at this time, WMBF News has reached out to SLED and DCSO for more information.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

