Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Remains found in 2020 identified as pregnant woman missing since 2013

Human remains found in Georgia in 2020 were identified as Crystal Hendrix, who had been missing since 2013. (Source: WALB)
By Fallon Howard and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMEGA, Ga. (WALB/Gray News) - Georgia authorities announced Monday that human remains found in 2020 have been identified as a pregnant woman who was reported missing in 2013.

In a release, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the remains were identified as those of Crystal Hendrix, who was 27 when she disappeared.

At the time she went missing, Hendrix was eight months pregnant, and living in Tift County.

Hendrix was last seen on March 8, 2013, and was reported missing in April of the same year.

Her remains were found on a property on Urbana Road in Omega, Georgia, in August 2020.

The GBI said it partnered with the FBI to have the DNA of the remains tested and compared to DNA from Hendrix’s mother, Diane Gray, in October 2022.

The results of the test indicated that there was a parent/child relationship between the two subjects.

Gray said she has had many emotions since learning about her daughter finally being found 10 years later.

“Devastated. I mean, anger and fear and worry. I just have all the emotions,” Gray told WALB Monday.

Gray said she is thankful to the GBI for its involvement in Hendrix’s case. However, the lingering question of what happened to Hendrix is still unanswered.

The GBI said investigators can look into Hendrix’s death now that her body has been identified.

Copyright 2023 WALB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buster Murdaugh, the son of Alex Murdaugh, listens as Alex Murdaugh is found guilty on all...
Buster Murdaugh denies ‘vicious rumors’ of involvement in death of Stephen Smith
Truck and trailer carrying 1970 Dodge Charger stolen in Myrtle Beach, police say
Truck and trailer carrying 1970 Dodge Challenger stolen in Myrtle Beach, police say
Chick-fil-A
Car crashes into truck waiting in Florence Chick-Fil-A drive-thru line, police say
The homeowner of the rental home was not let inside to do regular house inspections
Woman facing more charges after body, dead animals found in Myrtle Beach area home
The Inlet just got a little less sweet as popular ice cream shop Twisters Soft Serve is...
Beloved Murrells Inlet ice cream shop announces its acquired new location

Latest News

.
Attorneys release statement for Lake City natives who survived Mexico kidnapping
.
Sheriff: Death investigation underway in Robeson County
.
Sheriff: Death investigation underway in Robeson County
.
SCDOT reassures Highway 501 is safe despite cracks, erosion
.
‘It’s one of our iconic cars’: Owner of classic car stolen in Grand Strand asking for help