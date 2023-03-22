Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Presidential candidate Marianne Williamson visting Florence next week

(Andrew Harnik | AP)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A presidential candidate will be making her way to the Pee Dee next week.

Marianne Williamson is scheduled to make a stop in Florence on March 28, per her campaign website. A campaign event is scheduled for noon that day at the Showtime Event Center, located at 1210 West Evans Street.

She’s also scheduled to make two stops in the Columbia area before heading to Florence.

Williamson launched her campaign in February, marking the first challenger to President Joe Biden in the Democratic primary. She also ran for office in 2020.

Click here for more information.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

