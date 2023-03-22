Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Police: Inmates caught at IHOP after using toothbrush to escape jail

Two inmates used a toothbrush and a metal object to escape through a cell wall at the Newport News City Jail Annex. (WTKR, NEWPORT NEWS SHERIFF'S OFFICE, CNN)
By WTKR staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 2:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WTKR) - The Newport News Sheriff’s Office says two inmates tunneled a hole in a cell wall to escape from the city jail building Monday evening.

Arley Nemo and John Garza were able to exploit a construction design weakness in the building by using a toothbrush and a metal object to make the hole, according to the sheriff’s office.

Once outside, they scaled a security wall and escaped.

The jail annex is a minimum-security facility. The two were discovered missing during a routine headcount.

It was a tip from the public that led police to an IHOP in Hampton where the two were reportedly eating at around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The two were taken into custody without incident.

Newport News police were among the law enforcement officers involved in the search for the two inmates.

“By the grace of God, I’m glad no one was injured and we were able to locate them and get them back into custody,” Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew says.

Garza had been in custody since December on several charges, including probation violations.

Nemo had been in custody since October on charges including credit card fraud.

The sheriff’s office says engineers are reviewing the building weaknesses and researching ways to address them.

Garza and Nemo are both back in custody and at the regular jail where charges for the escape are pending.

Copyright 2023 WTKR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on Hwy 501 causing delays in Carolina Forest area; avoid the area
Carolina Forest area of Hwy 501 reopens after crash
John Hotchkins said he was here in the Grand Strand for the Run to the Sun Car and Truck show...
‘It’s one of our iconic cars’: Owner of classic car stolen in Grand Strand asking for help
Truck and trailer carrying 1970 Dodge Charger stolen in Myrtle Beach, police say
Truck and trailer carrying 1970 Dodge Challenger stolen in Myrtle Beach, police say
Chick-fil-A
Car crashes into truck waiting in Florence Chick-Fil-A drive-thru line, police say
Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home

Latest News

Rain chances return today but will be light in nature. Don't expect to see a soaking rain for...
FIRST ALERT: Clouds with a few showers around today
Two inmates used a toothbrush and a metal object to escape through a cell wall at the Newport...
Inmates escape using toothbrush, found at IHOP
Some of Donald Trump's associates have had their share of legal trouble.
Here's a look at former Trump employees tied to criminal charges
The child's mother was picking up up food at a restaurant on the 2600 block of Cache Road,...
2-year-old child was in back of stolen car, Oklahoma police say