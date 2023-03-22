Neal & Pam’s Bar and Grill closer to opening after passing occupancy inspection

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A popular Surfside Beach bar and restaurant is a step closer to opening just under a year after a devastating fire.

The owners of Neal and Pam’s took to Facebook on Wednesday to share the news, saying their occupancy inspection had been completed.

“We aren’t sure of an exact opening date but we now know for certain that we’re coming back to work,” the post read in part.

The blaze happened last July when officials said and air blower or air handler caught fire. The building was significantly damaged with other fire, smoke and water damage throughout the restaurant.

WMBF News caught up with owner Zach Baker in January, who said progress was being made after they received a building permit last November.

He added that there will be a mix of old and new when they re-open - including a new front deck and other upgrades along the original bar, which was salvaged from the fire.

