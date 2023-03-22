Myrtle Beach man pleads guilty to robbing Home Depot stores, gets 10 years

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach man will spend the next decade behind bars after pleading guilty to robbing a pair of Home Depot stores in the area.

The 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said Wednesday that 61-year-old David Plump pleaded guilty to two counts of armed robbery. He was then sentenced to 10 years in prison on each charge, but the sentences will run concurrently.

Plump is also requested to serve 85% of his sentence before being eligible for supervised release.

Plump’s conviction is connected to a pair of August 2022 robberies that happened at Home Depot locations in Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach. Prosecutors said both incidents were caught on surveillance cameras inside the stores and that Plump also threatened cashiers during each of the robberies.

He was arrested in Myrtle Beach a day after the second robbery.

