Myrtle Beach Food Truck Festival returns March 31-April 2

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - An annual event is gearing up to serve up some good eats in the Grand Strand!

The Myrtle Beach Food Truck Festival is set to return on March 31 and run through April 2 at Burroughs & Chapin Pavilion Place.

A number of food truck vendors are already slated for the event along with beer and other drink selections, live music, other vendors and a kids zone.

Tickets are $5, with children 12 and under being admitted for free. The event will also be held rain or shine.

Click here for ticket information and a full list of vendors.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.