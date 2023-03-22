Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Myrtle Beach Food Truck Festival returns March 31-April 2

File photo
File photo(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - An annual event is gearing up to serve up some good eats in the Grand Strand!

The Myrtle Beach Food Truck Festival is set to return on March 31 and run through April 2 at Burroughs & Chapin Pavilion Place.

A number of food truck vendors are already slated for the event along with beer and other drink selections, live music, other vendors and a kids zone.

Tickets are $5, with children 12 and under being admitted for free. The event will also be held rain or shine.

Click here for ticket information and a full list of vendors.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Hotchkins said he was here in the Grand Strand for the Run to the Sun Car and Truck show...
‘It’s one of our iconic cars’: Owner of classic car stolen in Grand Strand asking for help
Crash on Hwy 501 causing delays in Carolina Forest area; avoid the area
Carolina Forest area of Hwy 501 reopens after crash
More than seven years since his death, no official suspects have been named in the...
Stephen Smith’s death now considered a homicide, attorney says
Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
Chick-fil-A
Car crashes into truck waiting in Florence Chick-Fil-A drive-thru line, police say

Latest News

.
Wraps for Warriors: Murrells Inlet shop pays it forward to veterans
Pawleys Island police, U.S. Postal Inspector investigate ‘pattern’ of mail theft
‘Welcome to The Beach’: MYR renovated Welcome Center includes photo ops, local tips
‘Welcome to The Beach’: MYR renovated Welcome Center includes photo ops, local tips
Wraps Ink Wraps for Warriors
Wraps for Warriors: Murrells Inlet shop pays it forward to veterans