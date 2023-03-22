Submit a Tip
Man pleads guilty to North Myrtle Beach murder, sentenced to 30 years

Kameron Horton
Kameron Horton
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A man will spend the next three decades in prison after pleading guilty to a North Myrtle Beach murder.

Court records show 22-year-old Kameron Horton pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 30 years behind bars on Tuesday. The 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office later confirmed the conviction in a release on Wednesday.

Horton was charged with murder in the January 2022 death of 73-year-old Darrell Johnson in North Myrtle Beach.

According to a police report previously obtained by WMBF News, officers responded to the area of Hillside Drive, where they found Johnson beaten with “blood pooled around his body” and a large laceration on the back of his head.

Horton was arrested less than a week later in Hardeeville.

A judge also ordered that Horton is not eligible for supervised release and must serve his entire sentence.

