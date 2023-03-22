Horry County Council makes ‘Lake Busbee Connector’ a priority, awards beach franchises

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) -The latest Horry County Council meeting had a low public turnout despite the hot topics on the agenda.

On the consent agenda, the third reading of three ordinances includes bringing on board three lifeguarding companies in a seven-year deal. It splits lifeguards into two separate groups. One would keep an eye on your safety and the other would be responsible for renting beach equipment such as umbrellas and chairs.

Also on the agenda, was a resolution to fund the Lake Busbee Connector Project. If or when it is completed, it would connect Highway 378 to Highway 701. Eventually, it would connect Highway 701 to Highway 544. It would among other things, alleviate traffic along the busy Highway 501 corridor in Conway.

“Infrastructure is one of the main issues that we’re dealing with when it comes to growth in the County,” said Councilman Dennis DiSabato, District 3.

DiSabato said with the approval of the resolution, the County and Council will have to figure out how to pay for the project.

“The question is always going to be, where do we find the revenue to build those roads? The resolution was just to prioritize it. We are looking at it as being important for the county,” he said.

DiSabato said he supports the project.

