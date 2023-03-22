Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Horry County Council makes ‘Lake Busbee Connector’ a priority, awards beach franchises

By Eric Richards
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) -The latest Horry County Council meeting had a low public turnout despite the hot topics on the agenda.

On the consent agenda, the third reading of three ordinances includes bringing on board three lifeguarding companies in a seven-year deal. It splits lifeguards into two separate groups. One would keep an eye on your safety and the other would be responsible for renting beach equipment such as umbrellas and chairs.

Also on the agenda, was a resolution to fund the Lake Busbee Connector Project. If or when it is completed, it would connect Highway 378 to Highway 701. Eventually, it would connect Highway 701 to Highway 544. It would among other things, alleviate traffic along the busy Highway 501 corridor in Conway.

“Infrastructure is one of the main issues that we’re dealing with when it comes to growth in the County,” said Councilman Dennis DiSabato, District 3.

DiSabato said with the approval of the resolution, the County and Council will have to figure out how to pay for the project.

“The question is always going to be, where do we find the revenue to build those roads? The resolution was just to prioritize it. We are looking at it as being important for the county,” he said.

DiSabato said he supports the project.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buster Murdaugh, the son of Alex Murdaugh, listens as Alex Murdaugh is found guilty on all...
Buster Murdaugh denies ‘vicious rumors’ of involvement in death of Stephen Smith
Truck and trailer carrying 1970 Dodge Charger stolen in Myrtle Beach, police say
Truck and trailer carrying 1970 Dodge Challenger stolen in Myrtle Beach, police say
Chick-fil-A
Car crashes into truck waiting in Florence Chick-Fil-A drive-thru line, police say
The homeowner of the rental home was not let inside to do regular house inspections
Woman facing more charges after body, dead animals found in Myrtle Beach area home
The Inlet just got a little less sweet as popular ice cream shop Twisters Soft Serve is...
Beloved Murrells Inlet ice cream shop announces its acquired new location

Latest News

Robeson County Sheriff's Office
Shots fired at law enforcement in Dillon Co. connected to Robeson Co. death investigation
.
Attorneys release statement for Lake City natives who survived Mexico kidnapping
.
Sheriff: Death investigation underway in Robeson County
.
Sheriff: Death investigation underway in Robeson County