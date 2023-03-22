Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

GM to stop making the Camaro; successor may be in works

FILE - This is a 2020 Camaro on display at the 2020 Pittsburgh International Auto Show, Feb....
FILE - This is a 2020 Camaro on display at the 2020 Pittsburgh International Auto Show, Feb. 13, 2020, in Pittsburgh. The Chevrolet Camaro, for years the dream car of many teenage American males, is going out of production. General Motors, which sells the brawny muscle car, said Wednesday, March 22, 2023, that it will stop making the current generation early next year. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — The Chevrolet Camaro, for decades the dream car of many teenage American males, is going out of production.

General Motors, which sells the brawny muscle car, said Wednesday it will stop making the current generation early next year.

The future of the car, which is raced on NASCAR and other circuits, is a bit murky. GM says another generation may be in the works.

“While we are not announcing an immediate successor today, rest assured, this is not the end of Camaro’s story,” Scott Bell, vice president of Chevrolet, said in a statement Wednesday.

The current sixth-generation Camaro, introduced in 2016, has done well on the racetrack, but sales have been tailing off in recent years. When the current generation Camaro came out in 2016, Chevrolet sold 72,705 of them. But by the end of 2021 that number fell almost 70% to 21,893. It rebounded a bit last year to 24,652.

GM said last of the 2024 model year of the cars will come off the assembly line in Lansing, Michigan, in January.

Spokesman Trevor Thompkins said he can’t say anything more about a future Camaro. “We’re not saying anything specific right now,” he said.

The company, he said, has an understanding with auto-racing sanctioning bodies that the sixth-generation car can continue racing. GM will have parts available and the Camaro body will stay on the race track, he said.

NASCAR said that because the Generation 6 Camaro was in production when GM originally got permission to race, it remains qualified to race in NASCAR Cup and NASCAR Xfinity Series races.

GM will offer a collector’s edition package of the 2024 Camaro RS and SS in North America, and a limited number of high-performance ZL-1 Camaros. The collector’s edition cars will have ties to the first-generation Camaro from the 1960s and its GM code name “Panther,” the company said without giving specifics.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Hotchkins said he was here in the Grand Strand for the Run to the Sun Car and Truck show...
‘It’s one of our iconic cars’: Owner of classic car stolen in Grand Strand asking for help
Crash on Hwy 501 causing delays in Carolina Forest area; avoid the area
Carolina Forest area of Hwy 501 reopens after crash
More than seven years since his death, no official suspects have been named in the...
Stephen Smith’s death now considered a homicide, attorney says
Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
Chick-fil-A
Car crashes into truck waiting in Florence Chick-Fil-A drive-thru line, police say

Latest News

Suspect in Robeson County death investigation shot at officers, taken into custody
.
Wraps for Warriors: Murrells Inlet shop pays it forward to veterans
Myrtle Beach man pleads guilty to robbing Home Depot stores, gets 10 years
Myrtle Beach man pleads guilty to robbing Home Depot stores, gets 10 years
FILE - Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg participates in a news conference in New York,...
AP sources: Manhattan DA postpones Trump grand jury session
The Federal Reserve will announce whether or not another rate hike is on the way.
Fed raises key rate by a quarter-point, calls banking system ‘sound and resilient’