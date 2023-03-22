Florence police searching for missing man last seen leaving hospital

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence police are asking for assistance in locating a missing man last seen Tuesday morning.

Florence PD is searching for 55-year-old Albert Schaefer, who was last seen around 9 a.m. Tuesday morning on E Cheves Street, walking away from Mcleod Hospital.

Schaefer is 6 ft. tall, 155 lbs and was last seen wearing a white jacket and black pants.

Police say he has medical issues that may put him in danger.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Sgt. Sieban of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or esieban@cityofflorence.com.

