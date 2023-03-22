Florence Area Humane Society rallies for community support amid recent animal neglect cases

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee Animal Shelter is calling on both the community and city leaders for help.

The Florence Area Humane Society staff members are dealing with several animal abuse and neglect cases.

“Where do they go? We’re out of room now and it never stops,” explained Melissa Jackson, The Foster Coordinator of the Florence Area Humane Society.

On March 9, a dog was brought in after suffering “unimaginable cruelty” having been shot, hit by a car, and left for dead. The dog, now named Hope, is alive today sustaining injuries from the car and buckshot near her spine, the shelter said she is standing “a bit wobbly and with a front paw that knuckles under” and with possible neurological damage.

Hope was found after she limped onto someone’s front porch. By the time Animal Control arrived, she lost all ability to move due to her injuries.

The shelter said her survival is nothing short of a miracle.

“It’s overwhelming right now, and we don’t foresee it getting any better in the future, and animals are not taking top priority right now,” said Jackson.

Unfortunately, Hope was not the only dog brought into FAHS suffering at the hands of “pure evil.”

Just a month ago, Jolene, a Border Collie mix, was picked up by Animal Control with two bullets in her leg and a shattered ankle.

Jolene had five puppies brought in with her. Two have been sent to rescues, two have been adopted and one did not survive.

Florence Area Humane Society is asking the community to speak up and contact elected officials to make a change in how animal cruelty cases are prosecuted.

In addition to calling on elected community leaders, the shelter is asking for donations to help in Jolene and Hope’s recovery.

Jayne Boswell, the president of the Florence Area Humane Society, said both dogs are on the road to recovery and she’s thankful they are off the streets.

“We’re just thankful we were able to get them into a better place,” said Boswell.

Jolene is now recovering in foster care but has tested positive for heartworm. All donations will go towards her heartworm treatments while they work to find her a forever home.

Hope is doing well and the shelter says she remains playful, however, it is uncertain if she will fully recover the use of her front right leg.

Boswell also said other elements can play a part while the shelter currently bursts at seams.

“Spay and Neuter has two be a priority in our city, our county, and our state. we’ve allowed animals to reproduce for so long with no restrictions.”

Boswell said she still doesn’t understand how these animals could be abused the way they were.

“Hope is young, she’s still just a puppy and Jolene is a laidback, friendly border collie mix and I don’t think either of them would be threatening in any kind of way so it concerns me that kind of level of violence was used against an animal that certainly doesn’t have any resources,” said Boswell.

Boswell said a larger issue at hand is animal overpopulation, and with so many unwanted dogs in the community, it leaves them susceptible to abuse. She said there are several ways people can help including adoption and fostering but also being a responsible pet owner.

“Having your pets spayed or neutered would certainly cut down on the overpopulation,” said Boswell.

In addition to the community helping out, she said there’s a need for laws to be enforced, more people capable to enforce those laws and people to be held accountable if a change is ever going to happen.

“I do think our laws, city, county, and state level need to be strengthened and they need to have stiffer penalties,” said Boswell. “We need for our animal control personnel to be officers, there are several counties in our state that animal control personnel are at least class 3 officers, and in several others, there are class 1 officers and they have the ability to investigate animal neglect and abuse crimes. They have the ability to write warrants and take people into custody and I think we need to be able to do that in Florence.”

Organizers at the FAHS said there are at least 80 dogs in the shelter and some even are doubled up in the runs with hopes of community support to help alleviate the overflow.

“We just continue to hope that we can find places to take these animals, but at some point, when does that run out? when do these animals have nowhere to go?” said Jackson.

Staff members told WMBF News their biggest goal is to open a Spay and Neuter clinic.

For more information or if you’re interested in fostering or adopting, and view the shelter’s wish list you can visit the humane society’s website.

