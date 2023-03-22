Five people dead, including three children after shooting in Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is reporting three kids and two adults have died after a shooting at a Sumter area home.

Chief Russell F. Roark III said the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21, at a Whitetail Circle residence and appeared to be a domestic-related shooting.

Investigators say the three children and two men, one who is believed to be the shooter, were found shot and killed.

This story is still developing and will be updated when more information is available.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.