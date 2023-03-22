FIRST ALERT: Clouds with a few showers around today

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re not waking up to freezing temperatures, which is a nice change of pace! Expect mild weather today with more clouds and a few showers from time to time.

WEDNESDAY

A weak and unimpressive storm system will move across the Carolinas today accompanied by mostly cloudy skies and the risk of a few light showers. These showers will be hit & miss through the middle of the day and into the afternoon hours. Rain chances are limited at 30% and shouldn’t cause too many issues.

Clouds will be around with rain chances at 30%. (WMBF)

Highs will be warmer with temperatures in the mid 60s. Obviously a few more showers in your area will keep your temperatures cooler.

A few light showers will be possible throughout the day today. (WMBF)

WARMING TREND

The end of the week brings plenty of warmth and sunshine! Above-normal temperatures continue to move in and will bring the 70s and 80s to end the work week.

If you have outdoor plans for Thursday & Friday, you picked a great day for it! Highs on Thursday will climb into the low-middle 70s on the beaches. Inland locations will climb into the lower 80s under mostly sunny skies. The warmest day of the week arrives on Friday as temperatures reach the upper 70s to near 80 on the beach. Meanwhile, inland locations will climb all the way into the low-middle 80s.

Here comes the warmth! (WMBF)

WEEKEND FORECAST

Temperatures will be warm through the weekend but we do have a weak cold front that will move through the area. Our next round of rain comes with the cold front Saturday afternoon and into the evening hours as a round of showers look to move through the Carolinas. Rain chances right now look fairly limited with the risk at 40% inland and 30% at the beaches. Gusty winds up to 35 mph will be likely Saturday.

Our cold front will bring a round of showers for Saturday afternoon. (WMBF)

The weekend will feature highs in the low to mid 70s for the beaches. Inland locations will be in the upper 70s to around 80°. Sunday will be a touch cooler but still quite mild with afternoon readings in the 70s once again. By Sunday night, another system will begin to move into the Carolinas and rain chances will return Sunday evening into Monday morning. We can chat more about that later.

We have a cold front with showers Saturday afternoon and then another system arriving Sunday night into Monday morning. (WMBF)

