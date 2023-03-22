Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Father, son missing after kayaking trip during spring break

It’s been days since a Missouri father and son went missing while on a spring break trip in Arkansas. (Source: KCTV)
By Jiani Navarro and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - A father and son from Missouri have gone missing while on a spring break trip in Arkansas.

KCTV reports Chuck and Charley Morris were vacationing in Arkansas last week and decided to go kayaking at a lake. However, that was the last time they were both seen.

On March 16 at 11 a.m., the father-son duo reportedly left Lost Bridge on Beaver Lake near Fayetteville, Arkansas. Hours later, they were reported missing.

An alert system in the area sent out a warning that two kayakers were lost.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office said part of its team found a kayak along with a life jacket but nothing else.

Chuck Morris is part of a band called Lotus and one of his bandmates, Jesse Miller, said he is absolutely gutted about the situation.

“We want to hold out hope as long as possible but, as it goes on longer and longer, it gets into a miracle status,” Miller said. “It’s just gut-wrenching to think about.”

Miller said he has been in touch with Chuck Morris’ wife, Jenny, and said she feels grateful for all the support through the difficult time.

“We have a lot of people reaching out to show love,” Miller said. “Just letting them know that Chuck was loved and that he was such a warm and fun person.”

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office said they are continuing the search for the missing father and son.

Family and friends said a storm also blew through the area last week.

“You see pictures and it looks like a calm lake, but I a pretty strong storm rolled in that afternoon,” Miller said.

He said he hopes the family can get the closure they need.

Jen Lamboy, a reported family member, has started a GoFundMe in support of the Morris family.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buster Murdaugh, the son of Alex Murdaugh, listens as Alex Murdaugh is found guilty on all...
Buster Murdaugh denies ‘vicious rumors’ of involvement in death of Stephen Smith
Truck and trailer carrying 1970 Dodge Charger stolen in Myrtle Beach, police say
Truck and trailer carrying 1970 Dodge Challenger stolen in Myrtle Beach, police say
Chick-fil-A
Car crashes into truck waiting in Florence Chick-Fil-A drive-thru line, police say
The homeowner of the rental home was not let inside to do regular house inspections
Woman facing more charges after body, dead animals found in Myrtle Beach area home
The Inlet just got a little less sweet as popular ice cream shop Twisters Soft Serve is...
Beloved Murrells Inlet ice cream shop announces its acquired new location

Latest News

.
Attorneys release statement for Lake City natives who survived Mexico kidnapping
.
Sheriff: Death investigation underway in Robeson County
.
Sheriff: Death investigation underway in Robeson County
.
SCDOT reassures Highway 501 is safe despite cracks, erosion
.
Pee Dee animal shelter dealing with overcapacity issues amidst overpopulation, animal abuse cases