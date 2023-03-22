Dunkin’ debuts new breakfast taco

(WMBF) - Quick service food chain Dunkin’ begins offering breakfast tacos Wednesday.

According to Dunkin’, the breakfast tacos come in pairs and are made with scrambled eggs, melted sharp white cheddar cheese, fire-roasted corn, and a drizzle of tangy lime crema for a refreshing finish. The tacos can be ordered with or without bacon topping.

“Our culinary team has expertly crafted these Breakfast Tacos with the vibrancy of spring in mind, delivering a taste sensation that can be enjoyed any time of the day – not just for breakfast,” said Jill McVicar Nelson, Dunkin’s Chief Marketing Officer. “These tacos are undoubtedly one of the tastiest savory items we’ve launched at Dunkin’. We’re thrilled for guests to try them and discover their new favorite meal to fuel their day, whether they’re looking for a delicious breakfast or a mid-afternoon snack.”

Dunkin’ says the tacos are designed to be eaten on the go and are debuting just in time for spring.

