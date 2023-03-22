Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

DOJ: Authorities seized the largest amount of methamphetamine in W.Va. history

Authorities in West Virginia said they seized the largest amount of meth in state history.
Authorities in West Virginia said they seized the largest amount of meth in state history.(DEA)
By Alyssa Hannahs and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) – Authorities in West Virginia said they have seized the largest amount of methamphetamine in the state’s history after a major drug trafficking investigation.

The United States Department of Justice announced the seizure Wednesday.

Along with the largest amount of methamphetamine, officials said they seized 28 pounds of cocaine, about 20 pounds of fentanyl, at least 18 firearms and hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash during an 18-month investigation.

The DOJ said the amount of fentanyl would have equaled about 4.5 million lethal doses.

According to WSAZ, authorities have not yet fully measured the amount of methamphetamine but said it is significantly over 200 pounds.

More than 250 members of law enforcement assisted in the investigation, codenamed “Operation Smoke and Mirrors,” according to officials.

A federal grand jury returned three indictments charging 30 individuals for their roles in the drug trafficking organization responsible for distributing large quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl found in Charleston. Another 24 people were charged in state criminal complaints.

Officials also said more than 50 federal search warrants were issued.

According to authorities, at least three people are still wanted on federal charges related to the operation, and five are wanted on state charges.

The DOJ said the three people wanted on federal charges are:

  • Deayria Eyshay Willis
  • Parry Johnson Jr.
  • Dashounieque Lashay Wright

And those wanted on state charges are:

  • Tammy Alexandria Belcher
  • Zachary Allen Harrison
  • Jermain Santell Hill
  • Michael Gill Jeffries
  • David Dean Holmes II

Anyone with information on any of the suspects listed is asked to contact the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
John Hotchkins said he was here in the Grand Strand for the Run to the Sun Car and Truck show...
‘It’s one of our iconic cars’: Owner of classic car stolen in Grand Strand asking for help
More than seven years since his death, no official suspects have been named in the...
SLED gives new details on Stephen Smith homicide investigation
Crash on Hwy 501 causing delays in Carolina Forest area; avoid the area
Carolina Forest area of Hwy 501 reopens after crash
Chick-fil-A
Car crashes into truck waiting in Florence Chick-Fil-A drive-thru line, police say

Latest News

Man pleads guilty to North Myrtle Beach murder, sentenced to 30 years
Man pleads guilty to North Myrtle Beach murder, sentenced to 30 years
.
Bond denied for man accused of shooting at Carolina Forest neighborhood security guard
.
Mullins police inch closer to filling vacancies, expects to be fully staffed by summer
Suspect in Robeson County death investigation shot at officers, taken into custody
.
Poison Control Awareness Week: How to keep your family safe