Dining with Dockery: Tidewater Grill & Bistro

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s time for another Dining with Dockery and this week should be a fun time.

We’re taking you to Tidewater Grill & Bistro located along Old Highway 17 in North Myrtle Beach. Tidewater Grill & Bistro offers up some amazing food for lunch and dinner, plus a ton of specials for each holiday. Of course, the best way to stay updated with those specials is through their Facebook page.

Of course, we want to show you some of the staples at Tidewater Grill. In the video above, you can watch Andrew try out some of the menu items and get his reaction to all of the food.

If you want to look at the menu, you can visit the website here.

If you head up to Tidewater Grill, make sure you tell them Halley & Andrew sent you from Grand Strand Today.

Have somewhere you want Andrew to go? Send him a message on Facebook or Twitter!

