Conway police search for persons of interest after trucks, equipment stolen
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 7:11 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Officers in Conway need help to identify the drivers of two vehicles who may be involved in grand larceny.
Police say a black Ford truck and a white truck were involved in a grand larceny incident last week.
The trailer and equipment were stolen from a location on Highway 501 and East Cox Ferry Road.
If you recognize these vehicles call 843-248-1790.
Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.