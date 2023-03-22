Submit a Tip
Conway police search for persons of interest after trucks, equipment stolen

conway grand larceny
conway grand larceny(Conway Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 7:11 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Officers in Conway need help to identify the drivers of two vehicles who may be involved in grand larceny.

Police say a black Ford truck and a white truck were involved in a grand larceny incident last week.

The trailer and equipment were stolen from a location on Highway 501 and East Cox Ferry Road.

If you recognize these vehicles call 843-248-1790.

