Conway police search for persons of interest after trucks, equipment stolen

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Officers in Conway need help to identify the drivers of two vehicles who may be involved in grand larceny.

Police say a black Ford truck and a white truck were involved in a grand larceny incident last week.

The trailer and equipment were stolen from a location on Highway 501 and East Cox Ferry Road.

If you recognize these vehicles call 843-248-1790.

