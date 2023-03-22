Submit a Tip
Come welcome Spring to the PeeDee with the City of Florence

By TJ Ross
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Florence is saying hello to Spring with three events!

Make sure to visit Lucas Park March 23rd through the 26th to take a stroll and read The Prince & the Butterfly by local author Jaiden Bostic.

In conjunction with the Storybook Trail, a Free Family Movie Night will be held in Lucas Park on March 25th.

The FREE craft station and concession sales will begin at 6:00PM.

Tangled will play at sunset, predicted 7:15PM.

Plus, Hoppin’ Around Flo-Town is BACK!

March 31st through April 9th!

It’s a FREE self-guided activity.

Solve clues and find the egg at each listed location, scan each egg’s unique QR code with your phone to enter to win.

ONE ENTRY PER FAMILY PER LOCAITON.

The more eggs you find, and the more QR codes you scan, the greater chance you have to win!

CLUES WILL BE PROVIDED ON Facebook (@FloTownRec), Instagram (@Florence_Recreation) and FloTownRec.com starting March 31st at 7:30AM.

WINNERS WILL BE ANNOUNCED ON FACEBOOK on APRIL 10th.

For more information on any of these events call (843)665-3253 or email gsallen@cityofflorence.com.

