Come out to see the Dancing Queen: The Music of ABBA

By TJ Ross
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After last season’s stellar presentation of One Vision – The Music of Queen, the Jeans ‘n Classics rock band and vocalists once again join the Long Bay Symphony to bring you the iconic songs of ABBA in all their pop, rock, dance and evocative ballad glory ... Mamma Mia!

Tickets range from $48, $53, $58 depending on seating section

Find out more information here!

