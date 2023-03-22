Submit a Tip
Bond denied for suspect in shooting of Carolina Forest neighborhood security guard

Brent Freeman
Brent Freeman(J. Reuben Long Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Bond was denied Wednesday morning for the suspect in the shooting of a Carolina Forest security guard.

A security guard with Phoenix Security Solutions was shot on March 12 while attempting to dissolve a dispute between two neighbors.

According to the report, the suspect, Brent Freeman, 37, of Myrtle Beach, allegedly pointed a shotgun at his neighbor. The guard, Ricky Wise, then drew his weapon, telling the suspect to drop the shotgun.

RELATED COVERAGE

Freeman then allegedly fired the shotgun at the guard, striking him in the face from about 25 feet away. Wise was able to take cover but was also shot again in the back of the head. According to the company, Freeman allegedly fired the shotgun at least eight times.

Phoenix Security Solutions said Wise returned fire, hitting Freeman three times with his handgun, and “was able to successfully subdue the armed subject.”

HCPD officers and Horry County Fire Rescue personnel arriving on the scene apprehended the suspect. Both the suspect and the guard were taken to the hospital.

Police: 2 hurt after assault, shooting in Carolina Forest neighborhood
Police: 2 hurt after assault, shooting in Carolina Forest neighborhood(WMBF)

Wise was released from the hospital last week. He said he is glad that his training and his protection instincts kicked in during the altercation.

“You never know what you walked into being an armed guard,” said Wise.

Freeman, who has not previously been identified, is charged with common law robbery, strong arm robbery, malicious injury to real property value over $5000, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and attempted murder.

A judge denied bond for Freeman on Wednesday. He remains at J. Rueben Long Detention Center.

