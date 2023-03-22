Submit a Tip
Bill would allow you to buy lottery tickets with debit card

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A bill referred to the Senate Committed on Education would allow lottery tickets to be purchased with a debit card.

The bill, first introduced to the Senate on March 21, says sales must be for cash or debit card payment only. Payment by checks, credit cards or other form of deferred payment are prohibited.

The manner of payment of prizes by a lottery retailer must not exceed $600 after deducting the price of the lottery game ticket.

The lottery games may include the selling of lottery game tickets or shares or use of electronic or mechanical devices. The game or activity in which the winner is selected must not be based upon the outcome of a football, basketball, baseball, or similar game or sports event.

A lottery prize winner may not be disclosed by the South Carolina Education Lottery commission without written consent initiated from the winner and unsolicited from any party.

The commission may release the date of the claim and draw, game played, prize amount, retailer location where the winning ticket was sold, and name of the town where the winner resided at the time of the claim.

This bill will take effect upon approval by Governor Henry McMaster.

MORE NEWS: Court upholds Upstate woman’s murder conviction for running over husband

