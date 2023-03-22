Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Amber Alert issued for 2 siblings abducted by parent in Virginia

The two children, identified by authorities as Ragan Zion Crowder and Riley Zala Crowder, were...
The two children, identified by authorities as Ragan Zion Crowder and Riley Zala Crowder, were allegedly abducted by 32-year-old Rose Lecretia Gregg.(Stafford County Sheriff's Office)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 12:47 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued for two 6-year-old girls who were allegedly abducted Tuesday afternoon by their biological parent in Virginia.

According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, the parental abduction was reported at Stafford Elementary School.

The two children, identified by authorities as Ragan Zion Crowder and Riley Zala Crowder, were allegedly picked up from school by 32-year-old Rose Lecretia Gregg despite there being an active protective order.

The school was reportedly not aware of the protective order, according to the sheriff’s office.

After the abduction, Stafford County authorities said there was reason to believe that Gregg was currently in Rocky Mount, North Carolina.

She is wanted for two counts of parental abduction.

Both 6-year-old girls have black hair, brown eyes, and are approximately 4 feet tall. They were last seen wearing pink long-sleeved shirts with yellow smiley faces, ripped blue jeans, pink Nike shoes and black jackets with white fur on the hoods.

The girls are believed to be in “extreme danger,” the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children says.

Gregg has black hair with blond braids and brown eyes. She is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds, authorities say. She was wearing a light blue shirt, dark green jacket, tan pants, glasses and black boots.

According to officials, Gregg may be driving a black 2014 Chevrolet Camaro with Virginia license plate VCJ-5953.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on Hwy 501 causing delays in Carolina Forest area; avoid the area
Carolina Forest area of Hwy 501 reopens after crash
John Hotchkins said he was here in the Grand Strand for the Run to the Sun Car and Truck show...
‘It’s one of our iconic cars’: Owner of classic car stolen in Grand Strand asking for help
Truck and trailer carrying 1970 Dodge Charger stolen in Myrtle Beach, police say
Truck and trailer carrying 1970 Dodge Challenger stolen in Myrtle Beach, police say
Chick-fil-A
Car crashes into truck waiting in Florence Chick-Fil-A drive-thru line, police say
Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home

Latest News

A 15-year-old was killed and five others were wounded during a shooting in Milwaukee.
Teen killed, 5 others injured in Milwaukee shooting
Robeson County Sheriff's Office
Shots fired at law enforcement in Dillon Co. connected to Robeson Co. death investigation
Horry County Council prioritizes 'Lake Busbee Connector'
Horry County Council makes ‘Lake Busbee Connector’ a priority, awards beach franchises
.
Attorneys release statement for Lake City natives who survived Mexico kidnapping