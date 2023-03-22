2 arrested, charged in connection to shooting death of 46-year-old Lumberton man

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Two people have been arrested following an investigation into a deadly shooting in Lumberton earlier this month.

William Brian Mayers, 43, and Anna M. Morales, 33, both of Lumberton were arrested in connection to the death of 46-year-old Christopher Chavis. Both are charged with first-degree murder, felony conspiracy, and altering, stealing, and/or destroying evidence.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigating after Lumberton man shot, killed

On Friday, March 10, just after 4 p.m. Robeson County deputies responded to UNC Southeastern Medical Center for a person, later identified as Chavis, who was brought in by a neighbor with gunshot wounds. Chavis died from his injuries.

The shooting happened at the Chavis’s home in the area of Doe Trail Road.

Mayers and Morales are being held under no bond at the Robeson County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3100 or (910) 671-3170.

