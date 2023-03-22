1 injured in 2-vehicle crash on Hwy 90 in Conway
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is heading to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 90.
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were sent to Hwy 90 and Steritt Swamp Road in Conway just after 7:40 a.m.
Lanes of traffic are currently closed.
South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.
Please avoid the area to avoid delays, and for the safety of those on the scene.
