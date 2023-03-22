1 injured in 2-vehicle crash on Hwy 90 in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is heading to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 90.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were sent to Hwy 90 and Steritt Swamp Road in Conway just after 7:40 a.m.

Lanes of traffic are currently closed.

South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

Please avoid the area to avoid delays, and for the safety of those on the scene.

