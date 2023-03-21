Submit a Tip
VOTE NOW: Gamecocks Aliyah Boston, Dawn Staley named as finalists in Naismith Awards

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley, left, talks with forward Aliyah Boston (4) during the...
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley, left, talks with forward Aliyah Boston (4) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Auburn, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 12:36 PM EDT
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley and player Aliyah Boston were named as finalists in the Jersey Mike’s Naismith Awards.

The award nominates outstanding players and coaches in men’s and women’s college basketball, and fans are able to vote for their favorite.

Boston has also earned her second consecutive SEC Player of the Year, leads the SEC in both categories, was selected as a first-team AP All-American and became the only player in the country ranked in the top five of both offensive and defensive player ratings.

Coach Staley led the Gamecocks to a 34-0 record in both the SEC regular-season and Tournament championships this season.

The team has also been ranked as No. 1 in both national polls every week of the season.

Voting ends on Tuesday, March 28. To vote, click here.

