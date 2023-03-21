Trial underway for former Dillon County daycare owner facing homicide charge in shaken baby case

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The trial is underway for the woman charged with homicide by child abuse in the 2019 death of a baby in Dillon County.

In 2019, Judy Cox was arrested and charged with homicide by child abuse for the death of 5-month-old Jeremiah Thompson.

An arrest warrant showed that she shook the five-month-old so hard that it caused severe damage to the brain area and severe trauma to the eye area.

Cox was the daycare owner of Generations Daycare with the incident took place. Her lawyer stated her client had cared for children in Dillon for 15 years and had no prior record.

The jury was selected Monday and the state is currently presenting its case. Cox pleaded not guilty.

The case is expected to last roughly a week.

