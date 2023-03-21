Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Trial underway for former Dillon County daycare owner facing homicide charge in shaken baby case

Judy Cox during her bond hearing in a Dillon County courtroom (Source: WMBF News)
Judy Cox during her bond hearing in a Dillon County courtroom (Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The trial is underway for the woman charged with homicide by child abuse in the 2019 death of a baby in Dillon County.

In 2019, Judy Cox was arrested and charged with homicide by child abuse for the death of 5-month-old Jeremiah Thompson.

An arrest warrant showed that she shook the five-month-old so hard that it caused severe damage to the brain area and severe trauma to the eye area.

Cox was the daycare owner of Generations Daycare with the incident took place. Her lawyer stated her client had cared for children in Dillon for 15 years and had no prior record.

RELATED COVERAGE

The jury was selected Monday and the state is currently presenting its case. Cox pleaded not guilty.

The case is expected to last roughly a week.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buster Murdaugh, the son of Alex Murdaugh, listens as Alex Murdaugh is found guilty on all...
Buster Murdaugh denies ‘vicious rumors’ of involvement in death of Stephen Smith
Truck and trailer carrying 1970 Dodge Charger stolen in Myrtle Beach, police say
Truck and trailer carrying 1970 Dodge Challenger stolen in Myrtle Beach, police say
Chick-fil-A
Car crashes into truck waiting in Florence Chick-Fil-A drive-thru line, police say
Murdaugh items up for auction
Murdaugh items from Moselle up for auction
The Inlet just got a little less sweet as popular ice cream shop Twisters Soft Serve is...
Beloved Murrells Inlet ice cream shop announces its acquired new location

Latest News

.
‘It’s one of our iconic cars’: Owner of classic car stolen in Grand Strand asking for help
Letecia Stauch is standing trial in the 2020 death of her stepson Gannon Stauch.
Jury selection begins in trial of Letecia Stauch
The 2023 Challenger SRT Demon 170 races down a drag strip during an event to unveil the car...
Dodge unveils last super-fast gasoline muscle car at Las Vegas event
Crash on Hwy 501 causing delays in Carolina Forest area; avoid the area
Carolina Forest area of Hwy 501 reopens after crash