Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Spring brings new round of rain, snow to California

The Golden State is starting the week off with another vicious blast of weather. (Source: CNN/KGO/KFSN/KCRA/NOAA/CHP FRESNO)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A strong late-season Pacific storm brought more wind, rain and snow to saturated California on Tuesday as the first full day of spring showed little change from the state’s extraordinary winter.

Forecasters said the storm would focus on the southern half of the state, bringing threats of heavy runoff and mountain snowfall measured in feet.

Ponding water shut down multiple lanes of U.S. 101 in downtown Los Angeles before dawn, and there were numerous reports of cars being disabled by freeway potholes.

The National Weather Service said the storm is a Pacific low pressure system interacting with California’s 12th atmospheric river since late December.

California’s unexpected siege of wet weather after years of drought also included February blizzards powered by arctic air.

The storms have unleashed flooding and loaded mountains with so much snow that roofs have been crushed and crews have struggled to keep highways clear of avalanches.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buster Murdaugh, the son of Alex Murdaugh, listens as Alex Murdaugh is found guilty on all...
Buster Murdaugh denies ‘vicious rumors’ of involvement in death of Stephen Smith
Truck and trailer carrying 1970 Dodge Charger stolen in Myrtle Beach, police say
Truck and trailer carrying 1970 Dodge Challenger stolen in Myrtle Beach, police say
Chick-fil-A
Car crashes into truck waiting in Florence Chick-Fil-A drive-thru line, police say
The homeowner of the rental home was not let inside to do regular house inspections
Woman facing more charges after body, dead animals found in Myrtle Beach area home
The Inlet just got a little less sweet as popular ice cream shop Twisters Soft Serve is...
Beloved Murrells Inlet ice cream shop announces its acquired new location

Latest News

.
‘It’s one of our iconic cars’: Owner of classic car stolen in Grand Strand asking for help
Two Ilinois teens were killed in a sledding accident while visiting a Colorado ski resort. (KUSA)
2 teens killed in sledding accident
FILE - Tennis great Martina Navratilova is shown in the royal box on Centre Court at the All...
Martina Navratilova says she is cancer-free, returns to her TV work
Myrtle Beach hires specialists for Opioid Response Team
Myrtle Beach hires specialists for Opioid Response Team
Police said they are investigating two crime scenes.
Body found in fire pit of North Carolina home