Sheriff: Death investigation underway in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Robeson County deputies are working on a death investigation Tuesday afternoon in the Fairmont community according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.

Sheriff Wilkins said the Homicide and Crime Scene Investigators began investigations in the 90 block of Affinity Road.

Details are limited at this time, but Wilkins said more information will be provided as it becomes available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.