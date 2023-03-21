Submit a Tip
Sheriff: Death investigation underway in Robeson County

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Robeson County deputies are working on a death investigation Tuesday afternoon in the Fairmont community according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.

Sheriff Wilkins said the Homicide and Crime Scene Investigators began investigations in the 90 block of Affinity Road.

Details are limited at this time, but Wilkins said more information will be provided as it becomes available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

