Pa. couple celebrates 72 years of marriage with waffle fries

Fred and Betty Abdon celebrate 72 years of marriage with the staff at the Cranberry Township, Pa. Chick-fil-a Monday.(Chick-fil-a Cranberry)
Fred and Betty Abdon celebrate 72 years of marriage with the staff at the Cranberry Township, Pa. Chick-fil-a Monday.(Chick-fil-a Cranberry)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WCSC) - A Pennsylvania couple celebrated 72 years of marriage with food, singing, and flowers, but not at a place you would expect.

Fred and Betty Abdon are no strangers to the Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania Chick-Fil-A.

In a Facebook post, the restaurant said the longtime lovebirds visit the drive-thru almost every Saturday for their favorite items and find a quiet parking space to enjoy it.

Monday afternoon the couple got a slight upgrade when they got a limousine escort from their senior center to the restaurant and had a complimentary meal while being serenaded by a singing quartet.

Betty even got her favorite, chocolate chunk cookies.

The couple said one of the secrets to making their love last was setting aside time to keep dating.

