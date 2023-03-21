Pa. couple celebrates 72 years of marriage with waffle fries

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WCSC) - A Pennsylvania couple celebrated 72 years of marriage with food, singing, and flowers, but not at a place you would expect.

Fred and Betty Abdon are no strangers to the Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania Chick-Fil-A.

In a Facebook post, the restaurant said the longtime lovebirds visit the drive-thru almost every Saturday for their favorite items and find a quiet parking space to enjoy it.

Monday afternoon the couple got a slight upgrade when they got a limousine escort from their senior center to the restaurant and had a complimentary meal while being serenaded by a singing quartet.

Betty even got her favorite, chocolate chunk cookies.

The couple said one of the secrets to making their love last was setting aside time to keep dating.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.