Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Myrtle Beach City Council hopes to fill vacancies, complete capital projects with budget

The city of Myrtle Beach is running into issues with staffing when it comes to getting new projects started.
By Ale Espinosa
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A $357 million budget for the city is waiting to be finalized by Myrtle Beach City Council. With it, the city council and other Myrtle Beach city staff are prioritizing city projects and hiring more employees.

$85 million will be going to capital projects. These projects were just one of several things staff and city council members discussed at last week’s budget retreat in Berkley County.

The vacant positions are a hot topic the city is looking to make some changes that could help, such as possibly increasing current and new employees’ salaries by 5%.

As far as taxes go, Myrtle Beach residents won’t see an increase there but could see an increase to some fees, such as water, sewer, and stormwater utilities.

They say the increase will be moderate but are necessary for some overall city improvement projects.

“We’re going replace the scale house at the Jake Abraham Transfer Center, we’re going to upgrade Fire Station 3. There are a number of capital projects that we need to do to make sure the city continues to operate,” said City of Myrtle Beach spokesperson Mark Kruea.

City officials say Myrtle Beach’s overall financial position is strong. They added some challenges they’re facing are inflation, low unemployment, and supply chain issues.

The city said the majority of their vacant positions come from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

This fiscal year budget will be voted on later on in the Spring by Myrtle Beach City Council and Mayor Brenda Bethune to become official.

The fiscal year begins July 1, 2023.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truck and trailer carrying 1970 Dodge Charger stolen in Myrtle Beach, police say
Truck and trailer carrying 1970 Dodge Challenger stolen in Myrtle Beach, police say
Buster Murdaugh, the son of Alex Murdaugh, listens as Alex Murdaugh is found guilty on all...
Buster Murdaugh denies ‘vicious rumors’ of involvement in death of Stephen Smith
The homeowner of the rental home was not let inside to do regular house inspections
Woman facing more charges after body, dead animals found in Myrtle Beach area home
Andrew Kinlaw, Jannie Kinlaw
Police: Man, woman arrested in Surfside Beach purse snatchings
Freeze Warning tonight
FIRST ALERT: Freeze warning in effect for tonight

Latest News

.
South Carolinians reported more than $100 million in losses to online scams in 2022
.
Local entrepreneurs offer support to Horry County families in need
.
Buster Murdaugh denies ‘vicious rumors’ of involvement in death of Stephen Smith
.
Woman facing more charges after body, dead animals found in Myrtle Beach area home
.
Car crashes into truck waiting in Florence Chick-Fil-A drive-thru line, police say