Man accused of killing friend tells cops he was high on mushrooms, report says

Paul Abercrombie, 21, is accused of killing his friend while the two were making music early...
Paul Abercrombie, 21, is accused of killing his friend while the two were making music early this month.(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By Michael Bell and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A Las Vegas man accused of murdering his friend reportedly told police he was high on mushrooms during the encounter.

Authorities said Paul Abercrombie, 21, is facing a murder charge in the death of Christopher McCary.

KVVU reports that Abercrombie told investigators that the last thing he remembers before the killing was being high on mushrooms and making music with McCary.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, officers initially received a call on March 12 around 1:50 p.m. about a man, later identified as Abercrombie, walking into a hospital with a gunshot wound to the face.

“Abercrombie said he had ingested ‘shrooms’ and the last thing he remembered was making music with his friend,” a police report read.

A witness told investigators that Abercrombie had called her that day stating he was “messed up off shrooms” and someone had tried to rob him. So, he killed him, according to the report.

The witness and her husband then left their house and drove to Abercrombie’s apartment where the report said they found blood on the steps nearby and “blood all over the residence.”

According to the report, the two saw Abercrombie at the apartment. He pointed a gun at them, but they were eventually able to take him to the hospital.

McCary’s body was found inside the apartment face down on the couch with a knife in his back, the report said.

According to police, McCary’s mother, Qiantas McCary, told them that her son went to Abercrombie’s apartment to rap with him.

Police said they later found a gun covered in blood at the apartment. McCary’s body was found to have numerous gunshots and sharp force wounds to his face and back of the neck.

Abercrombie underwent surgery for what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his face, police reported.

The 21-year-old was arrested on March 14 and is currently being held in jail without bond.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

