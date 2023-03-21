Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

‘It’s one of our iconic cars’: Owner of classic car stolen in Grand Strand asking for help

He hopes the classic car can be found before it’s too late.
By Makayla Evans
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 7:14 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - John Hotchkins was in the Grand Strand for the Run to the Sun Car and Truck show like hundreds of other car lovers except he didn’t return home with his classic car.

“It was a real tough loss for us. This is one of our iconic cars and we were having such a great time in Myrtle Beach then all of a sudden things turned terrible,” said Hotchkins.

Hotchkins said someone took off with his Ford pickup truck and trailer carrying his classic yellow Dodge Challenger from the Fairfield Marriott where he was staying.

He said he’s had the Challenger for more than a decade, and it’s an extremely popular car that’s been featured in magazines, driven by celebrities and even had a hot wheels version of it made.

Hotchkins said he hopes the classic car can be found before it’s too late.

“We’re hoping it doesn’t get put on a boat and sent somewhere else because the car is so popular. It’s so well known. There’s a number of people that built cars because of this car,” said Hotchkins.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said the vehicles were last seen between 9 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday. The vehicles’ licenses plates are also listed below:

  • White Ford 2001 F350 Super Duty: North Carolina tag NZ3913
  • White 22-foot Haulmark enclose trailer: North Carolina tag GYB442
  • Yellow 1970 Dodge Challenger: California tag 6EML501

The police department said the incident is an active investigation and the vehicles have been placed into the national crime information center to help track them down.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MBPD at 843-918-1382.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buster Murdaugh, the son of Alex Murdaugh, listens as Alex Murdaugh is found guilty on all...
Buster Murdaugh denies ‘vicious rumors’ of involvement in death of Stephen Smith
Truck and trailer carrying 1970 Dodge Charger stolen in Myrtle Beach, police say
Truck and trailer carrying 1970 Dodge Challenger stolen in Myrtle Beach, police say
Chick-fil-A
Car crashes into truck waiting in Florence Chick-Fil-A drive-thru line, police say
Murdaugh items up for auction
Murdaugh items from Moselle up for auction
The Inlet just got a little less sweet as popular ice cream shop Twisters Soft Serve is...
Beloved Murrells Inlet ice cream shop announces its acquired new location

Latest News

.
‘It’s one of our iconic cars’: Owner of classic car stolen in Grand Strand asking for help
New details are surfacing about the deadly kidnapping of four Americans in Mexico
Gun used in kidnapping of Americans in Mexico came from U.S.
.
South Carolinians reported more than $100 million in losses to online scams in 2022
.
Buster Murdaugh denies ‘vicious rumors’ of involvement in death of Stephen Smith