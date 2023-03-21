Head down to the Theatre of the Republic to see “A Few Good Men”

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Aaron Sorkin’s groundbreaking debut A Few Good Men tells the story of a group of military lawyers assigned to defend two Marines in Guantanamo Bay.

During the course of the trial, they uncover a high-level conspiracy designed to eliminate weaker soldiers in the name of patriotism.

You can go see this production March23-24-25-26/30-31 April 1-2.

Checkout Tickets here!

