Grand opening for historic Surfside Beach Pier reopening delayed again

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Surfside Beach Pier Committee met Monday to discuss the possible reopening plans for the popular attraction but admitted they didn’t have a lot of information on it.

“We found out last Tuesday that there were two things holding us up,” said Mayor Bob Hellyer.

Those two things were issues with the fire suppression unit inspections and security camera installations.

“None of this is the fault of the contractor,” said Hellyer.

The estimated time of completion for the inspections is around 60 days. With the security system installation, the committee and council decided to have that done upon completion. It has been determined that would actually cost much more than they anticipated.

“The cost would be astronomical compared to what we had planned, so the delay is working out for us financially,” said Hellyer.

In February, the town’s mayor said the project was entering its final steps and expected construction to wrap up on April 16. Now with the delays, that date will change, but a new date is uncertain.

The new Surfside Beach Pier has been nearly seven years in the making after the first pier was destroyed by Hurricane Matthew.

