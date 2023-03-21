Submit a Tip
Gamecocks Aliyah Boston, Dawn Staley named as finalist in Naismith Awards

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley, left, talks with forward Aliyah Boston (4) during the...
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley, left, talks with forward Aliyah Boston (4) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Auburn, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley and player Aliyah Boston were named as finalists in the Jersey Mike’s Naismith Awards.

The award nominates outstanding players and coaches in men’s and women’s college basketball.

Along with this nomination, Boston also earned the following:

  • Her second consecutive SEC Player of the Year
  • Named SEC Defensive Player of the Year for the fourth consecutive season
  • Became the only player in the country ranked in the top five of both offensive and defensive player ratings,
  • Leads the SEC in both categories
  • Her 21 double-doubles rank sixth in the NCAA
  • Selected as a first-team AP All-American.

Coach Staley led the Gamecocks to a 34-0 record and both the SEC Regular-Season and Tournament championships.

The team has also been ranked as No. 1 in both national polls every week of the season.

To vote click here.

