Futrell Park will feature new ‘cooling’ synthetic turf(Myrtle Beach City Government)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The playground at Myrtle Beach’s Futrell Park will feature a new, state-of-the-art synthetic turf!

The green playground turf is non-toxic, anti-microbial and cooler to the touch than typical playground turfs thanks to a special component called “Turf Chiller.” It’s designed to keep the playing surface 30 to 50 degrees cooler than usual surfaces and will last longer.

The playground’s surface is also wheelchair accessible. The playground area was also fenced in last week.

Futrell Park is the first property in the city to receive the new “cooling” turf.

“We can’t wait to see children of all abilities enjoy Myrtle Beach’s newest playground at Futrell Park, 1053 Futrell Drive,” Myrtle Beach Government said in a statement.

Stay with WMBF News for a grand opening date.

