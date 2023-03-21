FIRST ALERT: Coldest morning of the week, warmer each day this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re waking up to a cold & chilly morning with temperatures in the low-mid 30s as you plan to head out the door. Thankfully, we are only warming up each morning & afternoon as we head through the rest of the work week.

TODAY

Despite a cold start, we return to the 60s this afternoon. Sunshine will help warm us up quicker than what we saw on Monday. Highs will climb into the low-mid 60s inland. Meanwhile, on the beaches highs will reach the upper 50s to 60°. It’s not a bad afternoon or evening to get outside for a walk with the family or as you take the kids to practice this evening.

Highs will climb into the low-mid 60s. An isolated upper 50s reading cant be ruled out on the beach today. (WMBF)

MORE CLOUDS WEDNESDAY

The latest data continues to suggest a few more clouds than what we would like on Wednesday but it’s still warm for the middle of the week. Highs will climb into the mid-upper 60s tomorrow. A weak disturbance will slide through, responsible for the additional cloud cover but it also will bring the chance of an isolated shower Wednesday afternoon. It’s not expected to be a widespread rain chance but an isolated shower or two at 20% will be possible through the second part of the day.

Clouds are expected Wednesday and an isolated shower will be possible Wednesday afternoon. (WMBF)

WARMING TREND

Each morning & afternoon will be warmer than the previous day through the rest of the week. An area of high pressure to our east will strengthen the winds and bring in southerly flow to end the work week. Sunshine and warm weather is on tap for the end of the week as above normal temperatures move in from Thursday through the first half of next week.

By Thursday, temperatures reach the lower to middle 70s. Inland locations on Thursday will climb into the lower 80s under mostly sunny skies. The warmest weather arrives Friday into Saturday when coastal temperatures will reach the upper 70s to near 80 while inland areas climb all the way into the lower to middle 80s.

Highs will climb into the mid-upper 70s by the end of the work week. Inland locations will climb into the low-mid 80s! (WMBF)

WEEKEND FORECAST

Our next rain chance for the week will hold off until Saturday as an approaching cold front brings a round of showers. Right now, that rain chance looks limited with a 20% chance of rain. The weekend will feature highs in the low-mid 70s for the beaches. Inland locations will be in the upper 70s to around 80°. Sunday will be a touch cooler but still quite mild.

Highs will be warm for the weekend! Despite a few more clouds and an isolated shower Saturday, it looks like a great day. (WMBF)

