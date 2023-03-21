Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Carolina Forest area of Hwy 501 reopens after crash

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A crash on Highway 501 in the Carolina Forest caused delays Tuesday morning.

South Carolina Department of Transportation showed a backup between Burcale and Fantasy Harbor.

Southbound lanes were blocked and traffic was diverted to the shoulder, around the emergency vehicles.

Horry County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene.

