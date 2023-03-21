Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Cracker Barrel closing all Portland-area restaurants

Cracker Barrel has decided to permanently close its remaining locations in the Portland area. (Source: KPTV)
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Cracker Barrel has permanently closed its remaining restaurants in the Portland area.

A spokesperson for Cracker Barrel confirmed the closure of their Beaverton and Tualatin restaurants on Monday, citing the pandemic.

The popular restaurant chain with a Southern country theme joins Walmart in closing its Portland-area locations.

Earlier this month, the retail giant announced its last two stores within Portland’s city limits would close by the end of the month.

Cracker Barrel is also closing its Bend location, about a 3.5-hour drive from Portland.

“We are saddened that we have been unable to overcome the impact the pandemic had on our business and have made the difficult decision to close the Beaverton, Tualatin and Bend locations,” a Cracker Barrel spokesperson said.

Last summer, Cracker Barrel permanently closed its restaurant on Hayden Island citing similar reasons.

“The decision to close a store is never one we take lightly, and our focus right now is on assisting our impacted employees during this transition. We extend our sincere thanks to our employees who worked so hard and to our guests,” the spokesperson said.

Cracker Barrel’s lone standing restaurant in Oregon remains in Medford, about a 4.5-hour drive from Portland.

“We look forward to reconnecting at nearby Cracker Barrels in the future,” the spokesperson said.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buster Murdaugh, the son of Alex Murdaugh, listens as Alex Murdaugh is found guilty on all...
Buster Murdaugh denies ‘vicious rumors’ of involvement in death of Stephen Smith
Truck and trailer carrying 1970 Dodge Charger stolen in Myrtle Beach, police say
Truck and trailer carrying 1970 Dodge Challenger stolen in Myrtle Beach, police say
Chick-fil-A
Car crashes into truck waiting in Florence Chick-Fil-A drive-thru line, police say
The homeowner of the rental home was not let inside to do regular house inspections
Woman facing more charges after body, dead animals found in Myrtle Beach area home
The Inlet just got a little less sweet as popular ice cream shop Twisters Soft Serve is...
Beloved Murrells Inlet ice cream shop announces its acquired new location

Latest News

.
‘It’s one of our iconic cars’: Owner of classic car stolen in Grand Strand asking for help
FILE - Teddybear Chollas are seen within the proposed Avi Kwa Ame National Monument on Feb. 12,...
Biden creates national monuments, marine sanctuary in West
Temperatures continue to warm the rest of the week.
FIRST ALERT: Milder Wednesday with clouds and a few showers
FILE - An 11-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced...
2 Amish children killed, 3rd injured in buggy-vehicle crash
A Venus fly trap sits in front of a South Carolina Senate subcommittee discussing a bill to...
Snap! Venus fly trap fans ask South Carolina to honor plant