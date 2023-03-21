Submit a Tip
Come sit and rock out with us as we learn more more about Chocolate Chip & Company Band

By TJ Ross
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The groove is undeniable. The beat is infectious. The rhythm is unmistakable

It is true: Chocolate Chip & Company Band is providing funky heat and making it look all so cool.

Chris Howard, who is affectionately known as Chocolate Chip is up front leading the charge to get you on your feet.

The nickname is perfect because his skin is chocolate in color and silky smooth, and the music he and his group produce is sweet like the candy kids crave, but dentists declare are bad for their teeth.

Our Halley Murrow sits down with him and learns more about the history of the band, and even gets a special performance.

