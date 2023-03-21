Submit a Tip
Attorneys release statement for Lake City natives who survived Mexico kidnapping

Mayor identifies Lake City natives killed in Mexico kidnapping
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Attorneys for two Lake City natives who survived a kidnapping in Mexico earlier this month have released statements on their behalf.

Civil rights attorneys Harry Daniels and Jason Keith, attorneys for Eric Williams and Latavia “Tay” Washington McGee, Tuesday afternoon issued the following statement on behalf of Williams and Washington McGee as they continue to recover.

RELATED COVERAGE | Gun used in kidnapping of Americans in Mexico came from U.S.

Williams and Washington McGee were two of four Lake City natives who were kidnapped when they traveled to Mexico earlier this month, Williams was injured and received multiple surgeries, but Washington McGee was not injured. The two others who crossed into Mexico with them, Shaeed Woodard and Zindell Brown, were killed.

The statement read:

“Over the past few weeks, Eric and Latavia have been through a nightmare the likes of which most of us can hardly believe. Now as they continue to recover from their physical and psychological injuries, we wanted to take a moment to thank everyone for the unbelievable outpouring of concern and support.

Every thought and prayer has been felt and they have mattered more than you could imagine.

As we move forward, we ask for your continued support as we pursue every avenue seeking justice for Eric and Latavia and to hold those responsible for the deaths of Shaeed Woodard and Zindell Brown accountable.”

