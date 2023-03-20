Volunteers set up worship tent in Grand Strand

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Dozens of people have a new place to worship in the Grand Strand thanks to some good old-fashioned elbow grease.

Volunteers spent all of last week setting up the tent near the Socastee library where Waymaker Ministries will start holding outdoor services.

Some worshippers said they’re thrilled to have a new spot out in nature to share their life-long message.

“Our purpose in life is to join together the two people groups of the world, and that is people who need to hear the gospel and people who need to share the gospel,” said Wayne Hanie with Waymaker Ministries. “So, we’re just making a way to get those people together and to praise God.”

The ministry plans to keep the tent up for future events.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.