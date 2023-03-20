Submit a Tip
Visit the Horry County Museum for the 29th Annual Quilt Gala

By TJ Ross
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Visit the Horry County Museum for the 29th Annual Quilt Gala from now through the 31st.

This year, the Museum will display quilts made for Quilts of Valor. Each week, new quilts will be on display that will be awarded to local veterans in a special ceremony.

The mission of the Quilts of Valor Foundation (QOVF) is to cover all service members and veterans, touched by war, with a comforting and healing quilt.

Since 2003, the foundation, now a national organization, has awarded over 300,000 quilts across the US.

There is a variety of programs scheduled which include, featured quilters, what to do with antique quilts, the history of the American Sewing Machine, indigo and embroidery workshops, and more. Participants will also have the chance to win door prizes at each program.

The Horry County Museum is open Tuesday - Saturday 9 am - 5 pm.

