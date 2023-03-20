Submit a Tip
Viewers capture snow, sleet hitting Pee Dee area on 1st day of spring

The first day of spring in the Pee Dee brought a glimpse of sleet and snow for some people.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The first day of spring in the Pee Dee brought a glimpse of sleet and snow for some people.

The radar picked up a few flurries for areas along I-95 as a system headed north.

FIRST ALERT | Cooler temperatures to start the week

WMBF News received several videos of snow flurries and sleet being spotted in Mullins, Nichols, Galivants Ferry and even in Cherry Grove.

If you have a video or pictures of snow and sleet falling in your area on Monday morning, CLICK HERE to upload them and your picture or video may be featured in our newscast.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

