Viewers capture snow, sleet hitting Pee Dee area on 1st day of spring

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The first day of spring in the Pee Dee brought a glimpse of sleet and snow for some people.

The radar picked up a few flurries for areas along I-95 as a system headed north.

WMBF News received several videos of snow flurries and sleet being spotted in Mullins, Nichols, Galivants Ferry and even in Cherry Grove.

If you have a video or pictures of snow and sleet falling in your area on Monday morning, CLICK HERE to upload them and your picture or video may be featured in our newscast.

