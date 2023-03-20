Two men arrested in connection with Bishopville armed robbery and shooting

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - Two men have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery and shooting that happened on Feb. 6 at a Bishopville Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant.

Deputies arrested and charged 41-year-old Michael Dinkins and 32-year-old Byron Khrison Miller with murder, attempted murder, and armed robbery.

The suspects are being held at the Sumter County Sherriff’s Office Detention Center and have been denied bond.

Deputies say Lonnie Ray and Mickey Wilkes were shot while they were at the restaurant located at 1073 Sumter Highway to sell a French Bulldog.

The French Bulldog was stolen and investigators have not been able to locate the dog yet.

Ray was struck by multiple gunshots and died as a result of his injuries. Wilkes was uninjured.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office, SLED, and the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation.

Investigators say the investigation is still ongoing and more arrests are expected.

