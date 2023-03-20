Submit a Tip
Laurinburg police search for suspects in drive-by shooting
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) - The Laurinburg Police Department is searching for the driver and passenger in a drive-by shooting last week.

On Thursday, around 4:40 p.m., officers responded to Produce Market Rd and Warren Ave after reports that a person was shot.

LPD’s investigation found a Dodge Charger was traveling west toward N. Main Street when the passenger hung out the passenger front window, fired a gun over the vehicle and hit Lamondrick Blue who was sitting on a bicycle.

Blue was taken to Scotland Memorial Hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

LPD said the Dodge Charger has damage on the front driver’s side bumper, a sunroof and spoiler on the trunk. 

Anyone with information is asked to call 910-266-8146.

