‘I understand the struggle’: Local entrepreneurs offer support to Horry County families in need

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two women from Horry County are taking the first step toward helping folks looking for living stability.

M-WAM Benevolence Foundation founder Kelly Williams and Catalysts for Change founder Da’Vita Foushee hosted the first-ever “Community Impact Event” at Charlie’s Place in Myrtle Beach on Sunday.

Their goal is to give back to the community members in need who live in Horry County.

“I understand the struggle of not having enough food, resources, childcare facilities, or livable wage jobs,” said Foushee

Both entrepreneurs said closely with people in need.

“Let’s be honest, we’re all living paycheck to paycheck, and we’re all one paycheck away from being homeless,” said Williams

They said the influx of people and expenses in Horry County has impacted families’ living stability.

“Due to that increase in housing, prices went up. It’s displacing a lot of individuals. Food insecurity is also a big thing that is here,” said Williams.

The event included eight vendors with resources for families in need. It ranged from voter registration, social movements and family care centers.

Although this is just the first event of its kind, the team is not going to stop here.

“We really want people to be educated about what’s going on in their communities. Education leads to empowerment, and that is something that we want to give back to the community here in Horry County,” said Foushee.

William and Foushee are already planning for another event in Conway later this year.

