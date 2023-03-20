Submit a Tip
Greenville Zoo welcomes baby giraffe

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Zoo’s family is growing!

Autumn, the zoo’s 17-year-old Masai giraffe, gave birth to her calf on Sunday, March 19.

The new baby is Autumn’s sixth calf.

Greenville Zoo's giraffe cam
Greenville Zoo's giraffe cam(Greenville Zoo)

Autumn and her partner Miles, are a part of the Species Survival Program to help ensure the long-term viability of threatened and endangered species, according to Greenville Zoo.

Click here to watch Autumn and her baby live on the zoo’s giraffe cam.

MORE NEWS: Gamecock Coach Dawn Staley thanks FAMs: “I hope you got your tickets for Greenville, we’ll see you there!”

